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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad bodybuilder Manish Rajput wins gold medal in Thailand, beats Pakistani rival in final

Faridabad bodybuilder Manish Rajput wins gold medal in Thailand, beats Pakistani rival in final

Rajput has spent several years training specifically for bodybuilding and had already collected medals at multiple national-level competitions before this international breakthrough

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:07 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Family members and residents organise a road show to welcome Manish Rajput in Faridabad.
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Manish Rajput, a resident of Bharat Colony in Faridabad, has brought home gold medal from the International Body Building Championship held in Thailand from June 12 to 14, capping years of competitive training with his biggest international result yet.

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The standout moment came in the 62-kg category final, a closely fought contest that pitted Rajput against a Pakistani competitor. Rajput held his composure through the bout, outperforming his rival to take the gold. He credited the win to his family's backing and his coach's guidance, saying it was their support that had carried him to this stage of his career.

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Rajput is no newcomer to the podium. He has spent several years training specifically for bodybuilding and had already collected medals at multiple national-level competitions before this international breakthrough. The Thailand championship marked a step-up in competitive level, and his two-gold haul there now stands as the high point of that build-up.

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His homecoming matched the scale of the achievement. Family members and residents from across the area turned out to welcome him back to Faridabad, organising a road show through the locality to celebrate the win — a public show of pride for an athlete who had trained largely out of the local spotlight until now.

Looking ahead, Rajput said his focus has already shifted to his next targets: upcoming national and international competitions where he hopes to build on this performance. He added that preparation for those events is already underway, leaving little time to dwell on the Thailand win before the next training cycle begins.

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