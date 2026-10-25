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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad cab driver strangled to death over permit payment dispute

Faridabad cab driver strangled to death over permit payment dispute

Accused arrested within hours; police say argument broke out while the two were partying in a car

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 06:32 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Faridabad police with the accused arrested in connection with the murder of a cab driver over a taxi permit payment dispute.
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A cab driver allegedly strangled his fellow driver to death over a dispute related to taxi permit payments in Faridabad on Saturday night. The accused was arrested within hours of the murder, police said.

According to the police, a cab driver was found dead in the front seat of a car in Sector 77 on Sunday morning. Injury marks were found on the victim’s neck, and a window of the car was broken. The deceased was identified as Prakash, 50, a resident of KLJ Society in Sector 77.

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Based on a complaint lodged by Nirmal, the deceased’s younger brother, a murder case was registered at the BPTP police station, and the accused was arrested. He was identified as Kundan, a resident of Chandpur in Faridabad, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

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“During interrogation, it was revealed that accused Kundan and the deceased, Prakash, had known each other for about four years and both worked as cab drivers. Kundan used to get his taxi permit processed through Prakash. On this occasion, an argument broke out between the two regarding the money required for obtaining the permit. Last night, when they were partying in a car, a dispute arose over money and the accused, Kundan, strangled Prakash using a towel and fled the scene. We are questioning the accused,” a senior police officer said.

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