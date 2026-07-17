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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad celebrates as city student Panshul Bansal secures AIR 1 in NEET-UG

Faridabad celebrates as city student Panshul Bansal secures AIR 1 in NEET-UG

The topper credits much of his success to the consistent support of his parents and a disciplined study routine

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:35 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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NEET-UG 2026 AIR 1 holder Panshul Bansal during an interaction with media in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: ANI
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There is a wave of celebration in Faridabad after city student Panshul Bansal secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the NEET-UG examination, emerging as the country’s top scorer with 715 out of 720 marks.

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The topper credits much of his success to the consistent support of his parents and a disciplined study routine. His father, Sanjeev Kumar Bansal, is a steel entrepreneur, while his mother, Monica Bansal, is a Company Secretary with a news group.

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Speaking about his preparation journey, Panshul said self-belief played a crucial role in helping him achieve his goal. “Students preparing for NEET must trust their preparation, stick to a timetable, and regularly solve previous years’ question papers. Building a strong conceptual foundation is equally important,” he said.

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He also stressed the importance of managing examination stress. According to him, mock tests and coaching sessions helped him get comfortable with the pressure of competitive exams. Teachers at his coaching institute regularly cleared his subject-related doubts, which proved invaluable during his preparation.

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