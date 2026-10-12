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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad: Child run over by tractor two days before birthday

Faridabad: Child run over by tractor two days before birthday

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Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:17 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Rahul, the deceased
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A child, aged around one, playing outside his home in Faridabad’s Sector 86, was run over by a tractor, resulting in his death on the spot.

The child was due to celebrate his birthday on Monday. The mishap plunged the entire family into mourning.

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An FIR was lodged at the Kheri Pul police station and the police arrested the accused tanker driver, who was identified as Rajkumar. Cops handed over the body to the kin after postmortem on Sunday.

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The child’s father, Jitendra, a native of Madhya Pradesh, said he works at a construction site in Faridabad. His son Rahul was playing by the roadside at around 5 pm on Saturday, while he was sitting inside the room at his home.

“After a while, he heard the sound of children shouting outside. On going out, he saw that his son had been struck by a tractor. The tractor which was carrying a water tanker was being reversed when its wheel ran over Rahul’s head and he died on the spot. My son’s first birthday was on October 12,” said the father of the child.

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