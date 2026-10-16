Faridabad Congress slap row: Parag Sharma, Gajana Lamba get notice

The Haryana Congress has issued show-cause notices to two women leaders, Parag Sharma and Gajana Lamba, over their public spat during a party protest in Faridabad. The party high command has made it clear to the entire state machinery that indiscipline will not be tolerated.

The notices, dated October 15, are signed by Dharampal Singh Malik, chairman of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee's disciplinary committee. They give both leaders seven days to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. If no reply comes, the party may proceed on the available record.

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The row began on October 8, when the Congress observed "Kala Diwas" across the state to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise. A video that went viral showed Sharma, a former Ballabhgarh candidate, pushing Lamba, a former Faridabad district Mahila Congress president, after which the two exchanged slaps. Senior leaders had to intervene, and the protest was wound up soon after. Both later filed complaints at Faridabad Old police station, accusing each other of assault, abusive language and threats.

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The notices say the conduct was against party discipline and organisational dignity. They say that, instead of settling the matter through party leadership, both went to the police and the media and aired an internal dispute in public. As former office-bearers, they were expected to show greater restraint, the notices add.

A senior AICC functionary said the message from the top was unambiguous. He said Rahul Gandhi is closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Haryana.

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"The high command has made it clear to the entire state machinery that there is no tolerance for indiscipline. Rahul Gandhi is closely monitoring the on-ground situation in Haryana. The party's public image and organisational set-up have improved over the past three months, and such incidents will not be allowed to undermine that," said the functionary.

Party sources said this is not an isolated case. The disciplinary committee is also examining recent instances of several senior leaders indulging in "bayanbazi" (public statements), which the party considers contrary to discipline and decorum. Action against them is also being planned, the sources said.

After the incident, Sharma alleged that Lamba was close to the BJP, which Lamba denied. Lamba said she has been in politics for 15 years without facing any allegation and that the video made it clear who was at fault.