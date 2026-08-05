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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad: Constable among 5 held for interstate ATM thefts

Faridabad: Constable among 5 held for interstate ATM thefts

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Faridabad, Updated At : 08:58 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The Faridabad police have busted an interstate gang that stole lakhs of rupees by cutting open ATM machines with gas cutters and arrested five accused, including a Delhi Police constable. The constable allegedly emerged as the mastermind behind the thefts, while another gang member is currently lodged in a Bihar jail. The arrested accused were identified as Hukam Chand (34), a Delhi Police constable and resident of Atali village; his nephew Arvind (26); Vikas Kumar (24); Abhishek (19); and Vishal Kumar (19), all residents of Sisai Uttar Tola Kothi in Siwan district of Bihar.

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The police said a representative of Hitachi Payment Services Private Limited reported that on the night of July 3, the Hitachi Money Spot ATM installed at Shop No 1, Bhupani Mod, was cut open with a gas cutter and Rs 6,53,300 was stolen. A case was registered at the Bhupani police station on the complaint. Later, on the night of July 26, another ATM in Sector-58 was targeted in a similar manner and Rs 5.71 lakh was stolen. Investigators traced the accused after examining footage from more than 1,000 CCTV cameras.

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“During interrogation, it was revealed that Delhi Police constable Hukam Chand is the mastermind of the gang. Burdened by debt, he conspired with his associate Arvind to steal cash by cutting open an ATM. The duo later recruited Vikas and Raju into the plan. Vikas and Raju worked as gas welders and had met in Machhgar village. Hukam Chand selected the ATM, briefed them on the operation and provided the required equipment, including a gas cutter. As planned, Vikas and Raju cut open the ATM in the Bhupani area on the night of July 3 and stole Rs 6.53 lakh. Raju is currently lodged in a Bihar jail in connection with a motorcycle theft case and will be brought here on a production warrant,” said Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime).

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