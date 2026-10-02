Faridabad consumer commission orders doctor, insurer to refund Rs 1.20 lakh after failed IVF treatment

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Faridabad has ordered a doctor at Medicheck Super Speciality Hospital and an insurance company to jointly refund Rs 1.20 lakh to a woman who did not conceive after IVF treatment. The commission has also directed payment of interest, compensation and costs.

The commission accepted her complaint after hearing the hospital, the doctor and the complainant, bringing relief to a woman who spent lakhs on fertility treatment without result.

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What the commission ordered

The woman must receive Rs 1.20 lakh, with simple interest at 6 per cent a year from the date the complaint was filed until payment. The commission also directed Rs 5,500 for mental distress and harassment and Rs 5,500 as litigation costs.

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What the complaint said

According to the case, the woman approached Medicheck Super Speciality Hospital in August 2021 for IVF treatment. The hospital asked for Rs 1.50 lakh. She says she spent about Rs 1.41 lakh on treatment and another Rs 29,529 on medicines, about Rs 1.70 lakh in all. The treatment did not result in pregnancy.

When she returned to the hospital in October 2021, she says, it asked for another Rs 1.50 lakh to repeat the IVF procedure. She declined, and on November 9, 2021, sent a legal notice to the doctor. The dispute was not resolved, and she then filed a complaint with the consumer commission.

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Hospital's defence

During the hearing, the hospital and the doctor opposed the complaint. They argued that the patient and her husband had been fully informed about the procedure, its risks and benefits, and had signed a consent form. They said no guarantee of pregnancy had been given. They also argued that such a guarantee is not legally possible in IVF, since outcomes depend on many medical factors, and asked for the complaint to be dismissed.

After considering both sides, the commission accepted the complaint and passed the order.

Why it matters

The order is relevant to couples across Faridabad and Gurugram who spend heavily on assisted reproduction, where success is never certain. It shows that patients can approach district consumer commissions over fertility treatment disputes, and that doctors and hospitals can be asked to justify what they charge.