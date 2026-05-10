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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad cops bust sextortion racket, 5 arrested

Faridabad cops bust sextortion racket, 5 arrested

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 10:34 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Faridabad police.
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The Faridabad police busted a sextortion racket and arrested five persons, including the kingpin. The accused trapped people by chatting after creating fake female profiles on Instagram and Tinder.

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The Cyber police station, Faridabad central, arrested the accused from a flat in a society in the Jagatpura area, Jaipur, on Friday. The accused were identified as Bhagwan Singh (27), Deva Gurjar (21), Bijendra (25), Dheeraj (30) and Manish (20), residents of Karoli district in Rajasthan.

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The police today produced the accused before a court, which sent them to four-day police remand.

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The accused had duped an old Faridabad resident of Rs 45,308 after trapping him in sextortion. He filed a complaint in January and stated that he received a call from a person who introduced himself as a police officer, threatened him with filing an FIR in the fraudulent transaction case and sex chat and demanded money from him. The complainant then transferred a sum of Rs 45,308 to the bank account given by the fraudsters. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused were arrested.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Bhagwan Singh is the kingpin of the gang. The gang members used to create fake female profiles on Instagram and Tinder to trap victims. We are questioning the accused for further details,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.

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