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Home / Faridabad / ​Faridabad court sentences four to 20 years RI in 2022 gang rape case

​Faridabad court sentences four to 20 years RI in 2022 gang rape case

The most significant aspect of the case was that the victim resiled from her earlier statement during the trial

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:23 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The court of Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar in Faridabad on Monday convicted four accused and sentenced each of them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2022 gang rape case.

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The most significant aspect of the case was that the victim resiled from her earlier statement during the trial. However, the scientific and technical evidence gathered by police proved so compelling that all four accused were convicted.

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According to police, the incident occurred in the Adarsh Nagar police station area in July 2022. A case was registered immediately after receiving the complaint and an investigation was launched.

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Police arrested the four accused, identified as Prashant Kumar alias Alok, Manjeet, Rishiraj and Pankaj. After completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed in court on September 27, 2022.

Prashant Kumar alias Alok is a resident of Hari Vihar, Ballabhgarh, and a native of Karora in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. Manjeet originally belongs to Dabri village in Rewari district but was residing in Ballabhgarh. The third accused, Rishiraj, and the fourth accused, Pankaj, are residents of Adarsh Nagar, Ballabhgarh.

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“During the hearing, the victim did not support her earlier statement in court. Despite this, the prosecution effectively presented its case based on available evidence and forensic findings. After conclusion of the trial, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar convicted all four accused on Monday and sentenced each of them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment,” said Deputy District Attorney Dr Rekha Jangra.

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