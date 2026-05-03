Faridabad doctor jumps into Agra Canal after fight with wife

A doctor allegedly had an argument with his wife, after which he stopped his car on the road, and jumped into the Agra Canal from the Sector-17 bridge in Faridabad on Saturday evening.

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He was yet to be traced when this news was filed.

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The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Saturday when Dr Sachin, a resident of Yadav Colony in Ballabhgarh who hails from Dayalpur village, was returning with his wife Manju and children after attending a family function at SRS Royal Hills society in Greater Faridabad. He was driving his Scorpio when he suddenly parked the vehicle near the bridge and ran towards the canal.

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His wife and children followed him, but before they could do anything, he jumped into the canal. His wife also attempted to move towards the canal but was stopped by a woman present at the spot. Their son Jai immediately informed his uncle, Dr Rahul, who reached the location within 10 minutes.

As darkness fell, locals gathered but hesitated to enter the canal. Despite information being given, divers did not arrive for nearly three hours, sparking outrage. Angry residents staged a protest and blocked the road near the bridge, forcing the police to intervene and pacify them.

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According to locals, an SDRF team reached the spot around 11:30 pm and launched a search operation, which continued till 3:30 am but yielded no results. The operation resumed on Sunday morning, with SDM Ballabhgarh Mayank Bhardwaj and other officials supervising the search. A tehsildar was also deployed for the operation.

Police teams were also stationed at Chhajju Nagar in Palwal, where nets installed on the Agra Canal often trap bodies, but no trace of the doctor was found there either.

While the exact reason behind the incident remains unclear, a possible argument between the doctor and his wife inside the car is being cited as a trigger, though officials said this remains speculative.

Khedi Pul police station SHO Devender Kumar said no confirmed cause had emerged so far, and the family had not indicated any reason.

The doctor’s cousin, Amit Panchal, maintained that there was no domestic discord. Dr Sachin and his younger brother Rahul, both dental surgeons, were running a clinic on Mohna Road. Their father is also a dentist.

The police said search operations were under way.