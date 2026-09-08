Faridabad jumps to 14th in Clean Air Survey conducted across India

Faridabad city has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 14th rank in the Clean Air Survey conducted across the country.

Urban Local Bodies and Revenue Minister Vipul Goel said that Faridabad’s ranking has shown continuous improvement over the past four years.

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In 2023, Faridabad city was ranked 47th, which improved to 21st in 2024. Thereafter, it moved up to 19th in 2025 and has now reached 14th in 2026.

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Thus, an overall improvement of 33 positions in four years is a matter of great pride. This is a clear testament to the wholehearted cooperation of the people of Faridabad and the continuous efforts undertaken under his leadership, he said.

The minister added that the municipal corporation undertook extensive sprinkling using anti-smog guns for dust control, which helped reduce dust particles in the air.

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In addition, regular road cleaning and the road sweeping system were also improved, with cleanliness drives being prioritised from narrow lanes to major wide roads.

The minister said that special efforts were undertaken to increase greenery in the city through plantation drives and the development of green spaces with public participation and encouragement. As part of these efforts, initiatives such as Eco Van and Namo Van were also launched.

Namo Van initiative was developed as Faridabad’s largest green corridor. Under the initiative, green-belt areas filled with waste were transformed into urban forests, while large-scale plantation was carried out along the district boundaries to develop these areas as oxygen zones for the city.

Similarly, the public spaces such as Eco Van and Town Park were developed in the city with the objective of making Faridabad greener, cleaner and more beautiful. In addition, work to systematically improve roads and open areas under pavement works was also accelerated.