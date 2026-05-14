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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad man jumps into Agra Canal after family dispute, search under way

Faridabad man jumps into Agra Canal after family dispute, search under way

His wife, who was with him at the time, was stopped by bystanders before she could jump into the canal

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:25 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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A 25-year-old man allegedly jumped into the Agra Canal near Palla Bridge in Faridabad on Wednesday evening, reportedly following a family dispute. His wife, who was with him at the time, was stopped by bystanders before she could jump into the canal.

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According to police, the man has been identified as Sudhanshu, a resident of Chetan Colony in Faridabad. Police and fire brigade teams launched a search operation in the canal, but he had not been traced till Thursday.

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Police said Sudhanshu’s mother had allegedly scolded him for not working earlier in the evening. Upset over the incident, he left home with his wife and went to the bridge over the Agra Canal near Sector 37.

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Upon reaching the bridge, Sudhanshu allegedly jumped into the canal. His wife also attempted to jump, but people nearby intervened and stopped her. Bystanders later informed the Palla police station about the incident.

Police personnel recorded the woman’s details and escorted her home.

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“Teams are searching for the youth and efforts are underway, but he has not been found yet,” said Satya Prakash, SHO of Palla police station.

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