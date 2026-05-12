Faridabad man kills 6-yr-old son, dies by suicide

A father allegedly strangled his six-year-old son to death, tied the boy’s body to his chest and then hanged himself in Dayalpur village, Faridabad.

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The police said preliminary investigations pointed to the father’s gambling and alcohol addiction, compounded by financial difficulties.

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The deceased were identified as Sagar, 32 and his son Lakshit, 6, both residents of Dayalpur village. Sagar, a gambling and alcohol addict, lived alone in the family home after his wife moved to neighbouring Machhagar village with Lakshit and her in-laws.

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On Sunday, Sagar went to Machhagar and brought Lakshit back to Dayalpur. That night, he strangled the boy to death, tied the body to his chest and hanged himself from a ceiling fan. A neighbour discovered the bodies.

“On Sunday, Sagar brought Lakshit back to the village at 12.00 pm. Around 3.00 pm, I could hear Lakshit playing and jumping, but then the sounds stopped,” the neighbour said.

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Police took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. A senior officer said Sagar appeared to have taken the extreme step due to loneliness and financial difficulties, though the matter remains under investigation. The family has been informed and a probe continues.