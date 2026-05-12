icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Faridabad / Faridabad man kills 6-yr-old son, dies by suicide

Faridabad man kills 6-yr-old son, dies by suicide

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:38 AM May 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A father allegedly strangled his six-year-old son to death, tied the boy’s body to his chest and then hanged himself in Dayalpur village, Faridabad.

Advertisement

The police said preliminary investigations pointed to the father’s gambling and alcohol addiction, compounded by financial difficulties.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Sagar, 32 and his son Lakshit, 6, both residents of Dayalpur village. Sagar, a gambling and alcohol addict, lived alone in the family home after his wife moved to neighbouring Machhagar village with Lakshit and her in-laws.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Sagar went to Machhagar and brought Lakshit back to Dayalpur. That night, he strangled the boy to death, tied the body to his chest and hanged himself from a ceiling fan. A neighbour discovered the bodies.

“On Sunday, Sagar brought Lakshit back to the village at 12.00 pm. Around 3.00 pm, I could hear Lakshit playing and jumping, but then the sounds stopped,” the neighbour said.

Advertisement

Police took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. A senior officer said Sagar appeared to have taken the extreme step due to loneliness and financial difficulties, though the matter remains under investigation. The family has been informed and a probe continues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts