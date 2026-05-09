Faridabad MC cracks down on social media ads selling illegal plots, flats

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MCF) has launched a major crackdown on social media handles promoting illegal colonies, unauthorised plotting and unapproved flats across the city, warning that violators could face FIRs, demolition action and prosecution under multiple laws.

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MC Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the civic body had taken serious note of a growing number of advertisements and videos circulating on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and other digital channels, where people are allegedly being lured into purchasing illegal plots and flats at “cheap rates”.

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“MCF will not allow illegal colonies to come up in the city. Strict demolition drives and legal action will be carried out against violators,” Khadgata said.

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According to the commissioner, the corporation has already prepared a list of social media operators and individuals allegedly involved in promoting unauthorised colonies and illegal plotting. These posts are now being analysed and sent to field officials for verification and investigation.

The civic body said those found involved in such activities would face strict legal action. FIRs will be registered by the Enforcement Wing of the Municipal Corporation under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

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Khadgata said the corporation was also deploying AI-based monitoring systems to track illegal real estate advertisements and unauthorised development activities online.

Issuing a public advisory, the MCF urged residents not to fall prey to misleading advertisements offering plots, land or flats in unapproved colonies at attractive prices. Citizens have been asked to verify the legality and approval status of any property with the competent authority before investing.

The commissioner warned that illegal constructions and unauthorised colonies could be demolished under the law, potentially causing heavy financial losses to buyers.

He further stated that any person or organisation involved in advertising, promoting or selling illegal properties would face stringent legal consequences.