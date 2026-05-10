Faridabad MC sets precedent: Contractor told to rebuild Rs 1.88-cr road after failing quality checks

In what civic officials are projecting as a precedent-setting crackdown on poor-quality public works in Haryana, a Faridabad contractor has been ordered to reconstruct a newly built road after portions of the project allegedly failed quality checks during an official inspection.

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The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) directed the contractor to dismantle and relay sections of the road being constructed between NHPC Chowk and Bypass Road after complaints surfaced regarding the alleged use of substandard material.

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Officials said the move would serve as an example for contractors executing civic projects across the state.

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The road project, being executed at a cost of approximately Rs 1.88 crore, came under scrutiny after local residents raised concerns over the quality of construction. Following the complaints, MCF Chief Engineer and senior officials conducted a site inspection and reportedly found deficiencies in parts of the road work.

Acting on the findings, Municipal Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata directed the contractor to immediately stop work and remove the defective portions for fresh reconstruction as per the prescribed standards. Excavation work has now begun at the affected stretches.

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In a stern warning to contractors, Khadgata said no payment would be released for any civic project until complete technical verification and quality assessment of the work was carried out.

“Any negligence or compromise in quality will invite strict action. Agencies failing to comply with standards may even be blacklisted,” the commissioner said. The corporation has also written to the Police Department seeking traffic restrictions for nearly a month on the NHPC Chowk–Bypass Road stretch during reconstruction. Officials said newly laid roads often deteriorate prematurely because vehicles are allowed to ply before the surface has fully matured.

MCF officials said the road project had already come under observation after the Chief Engineer’s inspection on April 24 revealed flaws in execution. A formal notice was issued to the construction agency on April 29. Work had temporarily slowed due to rainfall, but has now resumed with corrective measures underway.