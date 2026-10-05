Faridabad police arrest 45 cyber criminals in a week

The Faridabad police arrested 45 cyber fraudsters in a week and seized Rs 13,48,600 from them, while Rs 3,48,600 was frozen in bank accounts.

According to the police, teams from the three cyber police stations in Faridabad arrested 45 cyber criminals in a total of nine cases. These included four cases from Cyberpolice Station NIT, two from Cyber Police Station Central, and three from CyberPolice Station Ballabgarh. Additionally, the cyber police teams resolved 176 complaints.

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This action was taken over the course of a week, from September 26 to October 2.

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The arrested accused were identified as Rishabh Sikarwar, Somveer Singh, Shubham, Ravi, Arvind, Talim, Himanshu, Himanshu, Vikash, Dwarka Prasad, Suresh Nitharwal, Praveen, Amit, Nihal, Rishabh, Vishal Jatav, Shubham Bhatnagar, Hariom Kumar, Tushar Nath, Manav Arora, Ravi Kumar, Rahul Singh, Sanyam Gupta, Rahul Chaurasia, Ashutosh Rai, Prabhakar, Sumit, Shubham, Deepak, Abhishek Singh, Kuldeep, Shivam, Sarajika, Anil Kumar, Shub Tripathi, Subhash, Arsal Dogal, Jatin, Lucky, Abhishek, Daljit, Prince, Shilpa, Gopal, and Jamshed.

An appeal has been made to the general public to remain vigilant and aware regarding cybercrimes,” said Himadri Kaushik, DCP (Headquarters), Faridabad.