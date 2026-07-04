DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Faridabad / Faridabad police bust marriage fraud racket; 5 arrested

Faridabad police bust marriage fraud racket; 5 arrested

A case was registered at Saran police station on a complaint by Rajkumar Panchal, who alleged that he was cheated of more than Rs 40,000 on the pretext of marriage

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:50 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. iStock
Advertisement

Faridabad police have busted an alleged marriage fraud racket and arrested five people, including a husband and wife, accused of cheating people by posing as prospective brides and their relatives. Among the complainants in the case is cow vigilante Rajkumar Panchal alias Bittu Bajrangi, a resident of Sanjay Enclave.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Danish Chaman (35), Mahvish Danish (27), Sachin (27) and Sanjeev (52), all residents of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and Pradeep (34), a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

According to police, the case was registered at Saran police station on a complaint by Rajkumar Panchal, who alleged that he was cheated of more than Rs 40,000 on the pretext of marriage.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Panchal said he was invited to Aligarh two or three times to meet prospective brides, but none of the proposals materialised. He was later sent a photograph of a woman identified as “Pooja”, whom he agreed to marry.

On September 5, 2025, the woman, accompanied by others posing as her family members, visited Panchal’s residence in Faridabad and accepted Rs 11,000 as part of the “tika” ceremony. The following day, the accused allegedly collected another Rs 30,000 for wedding arrangements and told him the marriage would take place at a temple in Aligarh on September 7.

Advertisement

However, when Panchal reached the temple on the scheduled date, no one turned up. He then approached the police.

During the investigation, police found that Bunty alias Avinash, an acquaintance of Panchal, had introduced him to a woman identified as Rani alias Lakshmi, who allegedly worked as a marriage broker. Investigators alleged that Rani arranged meetings in Aligarh before sending Panchal a photograph of Mahvish Danish, who was introduced as “Pooja”.

Police alleged that Mahvish later visited Panchal’s house posing as Pradeep’s sister, while Sanjeev was introduced as her uncle, Sachin as the middleman and Danish as her brother. Investigators said the group collected the money before disappearing without conducting the marriage.

Police said Mahvish had previously been jailed twice in similar fraud cases, while Pradeep had also served jail terms in Aligarh and Dasna in connection with alleged fraud cases.

“We are questioning the accused and conducting continuous raids to trace the mastermind, Rani. She will be arrested soon,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts