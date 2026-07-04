Faridabad police bust marriage fraud racket; 5 arrested

Faridabad police have busted an alleged marriage fraud racket and arrested five people, including a husband and wife, accused of cheating people by posing as prospective brides and their relatives. Among the complainants in the case is cow vigilante Rajkumar Panchal alias Bittu Bajrangi, a resident of Sanjay Enclave.

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The accused have been identified as Danish Chaman (35), Mahvish Danish (27), Sachin (27) and Sanjeev (52), all residents of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and Pradeep (34), a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

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According to police, the case was registered at Saran police station on a complaint by Rajkumar Panchal, who alleged that he was cheated of more than Rs 40,000 on the pretext of marriage.

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In his complaint, Panchal said he was invited to Aligarh two or three times to meet prospective brides, but none of the proposals materialised. He was later sent a photograph of a woman identified as “Pooja”, whom he agreed to marry.

On September 5, 2025, the woman, accompanied by others posing as her family members, visited Panchal’s residence in Faridabad and accepted Rs 11,000 as part of the “tika” ceremony. The following day, the accused allegedly collected another Rs 30,000 for wedding arrangements and told him the marriage would take place at a temple in Aligarh on September 7.

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However, when Panchal reached the temple on the scheduled date, no one turned up. He then approached the police.

During the investigation, police found that Bunty alias Avinash, an acquaintance of Panchal, had introduced him to a woman identified as Rani alias Lakshmi, who allegedly worked as a marriage broker. Investigators alleged that Rani arranged meetings in Aligarh before sending Panchal a photograph of Mahvish Danish, who was introduced as “Pooja”.

Police alleged that Mahvish later visited Panchal’s house posing as Pradeep’s sister, while Sanjeev was introduced as her uncle, Sachin as the middleman and Danish as her brother. Investigators said the group collected the money before disappearing without conducting the marriage.

Police said Mahvish had previously been jailed twice in similar fraud cases, while Pradeep had also served jail terms in Aligarh and Dasna in connection with alleged fraud cases.

“We are questioning the accused and conducting continuous raids to trace the mastermind, Rani. She will be arrested soon,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.