Faridabad police bust sextortion racket; 5 arrested from Jaipur

Faridabad police busted a sextortion racket and arrested five accused, including the kingpin. The accused trapped people by creating fake profiles in the names of girls on Instagram and Tinder. The police have taken all five accused into four-day police remand after producing them in a city court on Saturday.

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According to the police, the accused were identified as Bhagwan Singh (27), Deva Gurjar (21), Bijendra (25), Dheeraj (30), and Manish (20), all residents of Karauli district in Rajasthan. They were arrested by the cyber police station, Faridabad Central, on Friday from a flat in Lotus White Society in the Jagatpura area of Jaipur.

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The accused allegedly duped an elderly Faridabad resident of Rs 45,308 after trapping him in a sextortion scheme. He filed a complaint in January, stating that he received a call from a person who introduced himself as a police officer, threatened to file an FIR against him in connection with a fraudulent transaction and sex chat, and demanded money from him.

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The complainant then transferred Rs 45,308 to the bank account provided by the fraudsters. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, and the police later arrested the accused.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Bhagwan Singh is the leader of this gang. The gang members used to create fake profiles on Instagram and the Tinder app using photos of girls. Whenever someone interacted with their profiles, they would first lure them and then engage in sex chats. When voice calls were required, Bhagwan Singh would speak in a girl’s voice. Deva Gurjar, Bijendra, and Dheeraj used to handle the sex chats, while Manish provided bank accounts to deposit the defrauded money. We are questioning the accused after taking them into police remand,” said the spokesperson for Faridabad police.