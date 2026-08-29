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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad: Raksha Bandhan turns tragic as speeding Fortuner kills 2 brothers, injures sisters

Faridabad: Raksha Bandhan turns tragic as speeding Fortuner kills 2 brothers, injures sisters

Akhilesh, 29, and Awadhesh, 27, died on the spot; one of their sisters is critically injured

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 08:28 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The joy of the Raksha Bandhan festival turned into mourning the very next day on Saturday when a speeding Toyota Fortuner struck four siblings in Faridabad’s Mangar area while they were waiting for a bus. Two brothers died on the spot, while their sisters were injured. One of the sisters is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad.

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According to the police, the deceased were identified as brothers Akhilesh (29) and Awadhesh (27), residents of the Mangar area. Their injured sisters were identified as Saroj and Rajkumari.

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The police said the accident occurred around 6.30 am in the Mangar area when Akhilesh, Awadhesh and their two sisters were waiting for a bus by the roadside. The four were standing more than 50 metres away from the main road when a speeding Fortuner with a Faridabad registration number arrived and ran them over.

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Akhilesh and Awadhesh died on the spot, while Saroj and Rajkumari sustained injuries. Saroj was referred to the trauma centre in Delhi due to severe injuries, while Rajkumari is also undergoing treatment.

Nanhe Ram, an uncle of the family, said both sisters lived in Palwal and had come to tie Rakhi to their brothers on Raksha Bandhan. After tying the Rakhi, they were waiting for a bus to return to Palwal with their brothers when the speeding car ran over all four of them.

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After receiving information, the police reached the scene and sent the bodies of the two brothers for post-mortem examination.

“An FIR has been registered and the Fortuner involved in the accident has been identified. We are investigating the role of the driver and the causes of the accident,” said a senior police officer.

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