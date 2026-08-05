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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad teacher murder premediated, accused bought knife 2 months ago: Police

Faridabad teacher murder premediated, accused bought knife 2 months ago: Police

Teacher’s husband says stricter police action after the earlier molestation complaint could have prevented the murder

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 12:21 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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21-year-old Amit, accused of stabbing to death a teacher at a private school in Faridabad, had planned the murder nearly two months in advance and bought the knife specially for the crime, police said on Wednesday.

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During interrogation, the accused told police he had been waiting for an opportunity to kill 28-year-old Sandhya Sharma.

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Sharma was stabbed in the neck and chest more than 27 times, resulting in her death at the spot on Monday.

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Police said Amit was in love with Sandhya, but she did not reciprocate. She had earlier lodged a molestation case against him, following which he apologised. Investigators said he was resentful after she changed both her school and residence.

According to police, Amit reached the school in Sikrona village around 9:30 am and called her out of the classroom by invoking her husband’s name. As she stepped outside, he allegedly grabbed her by the braid and repeatedly stabbed her, killing her on the spot.

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Police arrested Amit, a resident of Kot village, within two hours of the incident. A city court remanded him to three days' police custody on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the accused said he had initially planned attacking Sandhya while she was commuting to or from school but abandoned the plan fearing he would be caught. He then decided to enter the school and carry out the attack here, police said.

"The accused was so enraged that he continued attacking even after the knife bent," a senior police officer said, adding that the knife has been seized. Efforts are under way to recover the accused's motorcycle and clothes.

Sharma’s husband, Vicky Gurjar, said his wife used to teach at a school in Sirohi village, where she met Amit.

He said stricter police action after the earlier molestation complaint could have prevented the murder.

“If the police had acted strictly then, Sandhya might have been alive today,” he said.

Gurjar, a native of Firozpur village, and Sharma, a resident of the Dabua area, had a love marriage. They have two children: a seven-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.

Amit is the youngest among three brothers. Both his brothers are employed at different hospitals. During questioning, police found out that Amit is unemployed and earns a living by rearing buffaloes and selling milk.

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