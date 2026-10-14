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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad warehouse raid: 7,270 kg of illegally stocked firecrackers seized, operator held

Faridabad warehouse raid: 7,270 kg of illegally stocked firecrackers seized, operator held

Operator Hemant Wadhwa allegedly stocked firecrackers despite his licence expiring in 2025; police probe their procurement from Jhajjar and Rohtak

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 08:00 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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1. Police seize 7,270 kg of firecrackers stocked despite expired licence in Faridabad
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Faridabad police raided a warehouse located at Old Kheri Road and seized 7,270 kg of illegally stocked firecrackers.

The police also arrested the warehouse operator, identified as Hemant Wadhwa, a resident of Saiyadwara in Old Faridabad.

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Wadhwa failed to produce any valid licenses and permits for the stocking and sale of firecrackers. A case was registered against him at the BPTP police station.

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Police has been conducting surprise inspections at suspected locations to curb the illegal manufacture, stocking, and sale of firecrackers.

During the police’s inspection at Wadhwa’s warehouse, firecrackers of various brands were found stored in two rooms, in cartons as well as loose.

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The included items were flowerpots, sparklers, bombs, ground spinners, sky shots, bullet bombs, and magic paper shots. The total seizure’s weight was recorded at 7,270 kg.

“The investigation revealed that the operator had rented the warehouse. He previously held a license to sell firecrackers, but it expired in 2025. Despite the expiry, he purchased the firecrackers from Jhajjar and Rohtak areas, and stocked them in the warehouse. We are investigating other aspects of the case to ascertain the facts regarding the procurement, storage, and sale of the firecrackers,” said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.

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