Faridabad woman delivers baby outside hospital; Haryana rights panel seeks report 

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious cognisance of an incident in which a pregnant woman allegedly delivered her baby outside a government health facility in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, raising concerns over emergency healthcare services and implementation of maternal welfare schemes in Haryana.

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Acting on a complaint and media reports, HHRC Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra initiated proceedings over allegations that the woman was forced to give birth in an open area outside the Government Primary Health Centre (PHC), Sector 3, Ballabhgarh, during the intervening night of May 15 and 16. The commission termed the matter an issue involving human dignity, the right to life and access to emergency medical care.

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According to reports placed before the commission, the woman arrived at the PHC while in labour pain but allegedly found the hospital's main gate closed. Owing to the reported absence of doctors, nursing staff and emergency assistance, she was compelled to deliver the child outside the hospital premises. The delivery was allegedly conducted under torchlight in a public area, while attendants reportedly arranged a wheelchair and waited for medical help to arrive.

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Referring to photographs published in newspapers, the commission observed that the circumstances appeared prima facie disturbing and inhuman. It noted that the incident raises serious questions about the implementation of the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), which guarantees free and safe institutional deliveries at government healthcare facilities.

The commission said that if the allegations are found to be true, they would amount to a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, dignity, health and emergency medical assistance.

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Justice Batra has sought detailed reports from the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department; Director General Health Services; Civil Surgeon, Faridabad; and the PHC in-charge. The Commission has specifically asked whether the woman was denied JSSK benefits and why compensation should not be recommended for the alleged violation of her human rights. All authorities have been directed to submit their reports before the next hearing scheduled for August 19, 2026.