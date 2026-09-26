Faridabad woman dies trying to save husband from toxic septic tank gas

A 32-year-old woman died after being exposed to toxic gas emanating from a septic tank in an unauthorised colony near Sector 8 here, six days after she rushed to help her husband who had collapsed from the same gas.

According to family members, the woman, Annu, heard her husband Sachin fall inside the bathroom on September 20 and rushed in to check on him. Sachin had gone in to bathe when he noticed a foul smell near a manhole connected to the septic tank in one corner of the bathroom. As soon as he opened it, toxic gas escaped and he collapsed on the spot.

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Annu began preparing to take him to hospital and was dressing him when she too was overcome by the fumes and collapsed inside the house shortly after. The incident triggered panic among family members and neighbours, who rushed Sachin to hospital first, followed by Annu. Both had been undergoing treatment since September 20.

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Annu’s condition remained critical through her treatment, and she died on Friday night, plunging the family into mourning. Sachin remains under treatment but is stated to be out of danger.

The couple got married in 2021 and have a two-and-a-half-year-old son. Annu lived with Sachin, their son, and her parents-in-law; Sachin works with a private company. Her death has left the family with the added responsibility of caring for the toddler.

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Police said the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem, after which it was handed over to the family. A probe into the matter is under way, with the toxic gas leak from the septic tank believed, at this stage, to be the cause of the incident.