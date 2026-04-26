Faridabad woman held for drowning seventh daughter in drain, cites poverty

In a shocking case from Haryana’s Faridabad, a woman allegedly threw her 18-month-old daughter into a drain, leading to the child’s death, with reports indicating the act was linked to the family’s desire for a male child and severe financial distress.

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According to police, the incident came to light on April 23 when the toddler’s body was found stuck in an iron mesh along a drain passing between Dheeraj Nagar and Tikri Colony. Two schoolchildren reportedly spotted the body and alerted locals, who then informed the Palla police station. The child was pulled out with the help of residents and sent for post-mortem, which confirmed death due to drowning.

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Investigations by the crime branch, aided by CCTV footage from the area, showed a woman carrying the child towards the drain in the morning and returning alone shortly after. Based on this, police identified and detained the accused, Neelam, a resident of a nearby slum cluster.

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During questioning, Neelam told police she was originally from Madhubani in Bihar and lived in Faridabad with her husband Sanjay, who is reportedly disabled and works in a private firm. The couple has six daughters, and the deceased was their seventh and youngest child.

Police said the woman claimed she was under pressure due to extreme poverty and the burden of raising multiple children. Family members also told investigators they were struggling financially and could not afford another child, adding that the woman had been hoping for a son.

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Officials stated that the child was alive when she was thrown into the drain. “She left the spot immediately after dumping the child, which led to the toddler drowning,” a police officer said.

A police spokesperson said further investigation was under way.