Faridabad woman, lover arrested for killing husband

To get rid of her husband, who stood in the way of her love affair, a woman, along with her lover, allegedly murdered him in Faridabad. The wife stabbed her husband in the neck, killing him on the spot. The woman and her lover, who were allegedly involved in the conspiracy, were arrested by the police and are being questioned.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gopal, a native of Kumarpur village in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Shyam Colony, Faridabad. Gopal had been working in Faridabad for about 15 years. He had also got married in Faridabad. His wife, Kajal, lived with their children in their village, Kumarpur, while Gopal stayed in Faridabad for work.

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According to the complaint filed by Bhoora, the deceased’s brother, he received a phone call on Thursday morning informing him that Gopal was unwell. He subsequently reached Faridabad and found Gopal dead inside a room in Shyam Colony.

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“There was conflict within the family regarding Gopal’s wife Kajal’s acquaintance and alleged relationship with a man named Yogendra, who also belonged to the same village. Kajal and her lover, Yogendra, had killed Gopal,” Bhoora said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR under the murder charge was registered at Palla police station. The police arrested Kajal and Yogendra on Friday for their alleged involvement in the murder.

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“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had conspired to get rid of Gopal. On Wednesday, the deceased’s wife arrived in Faridabad from her village and stayed at the home of a relative in Shyam Colony. Gopal also used to visit the place due to his familial ties. On Thursday late night, Gopal arrived there while under the influence of alcohol. After he fell asleep, his wife allegedly attacked him by slashing his throat with a knife, which resulted in his death. We handed over the body to his kin after the post-mortem and are questioning the accused,” a senior police officer said.