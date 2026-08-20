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Home / Faridabad / Faridabad woman scalded with boiling water after refusing to marry elderly man

Faridabad woman scalded with boiling water after refusing to marry elderly man

23-year-old rescued from Qureshipur home and shifted to Delhi hospital; woman accused arrested, her husband absconding

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Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:56 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Faridabad police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly scalding a 23-year-old woman with boiling water and confining her in a room for several days at Qureshipur village. The police have arrested the woman accused in the case, while her husband is absconding.

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The victim sustained around 50 per cent burns, with severe injuries to her chest and hands. She was rescued in the presence of the police and initially treated at BK Hospital. Due to her critical condition, she was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

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According to the victim, the incident took place around 4 am on August 16. She alleged that after boiling water was poured on her, she was not allowed to leave the premises for medical treatment. She was allegedly locked inside a room and her mobile phone was confiscated.

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The police identified the victim as Preeti (23), a native of Tikka Tola, Shahapur, in Bihar.

According to her uncle-in-law, Pankaj, Preeti married Rohit, a resident of Qureshipur, about two years ago. The couple frequently quarrelled over various issues, and she separated from her husband about two months ago. Subsequently, she came into contact with neighbours Dharmendra and Lalita and had been staying at their house for about two months.

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The victim also alleged that she later learnt that preparations were being made to marry her off to an elderly man and that a deal had allegedly been struck for Rs 3 lakh. However, the police said she had not mentioned this allegation in her complaint.

“Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Dharmendra and Lalita at Dhauj police station. The accused Lalita has been arrested and we are questioning her. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. A police team will visit the hospital to record her statement soon,” said a senior police officer.

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