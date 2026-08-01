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Home / Faridabad / Woman slits lover's throat for refusing to marry her in Faridabad; arrested

Woman slits lover's throat for refusing to marry her in Faridabad; arrested

The accused says she had been pressuring Sadaqat to marry her, but he kept postponing the matter

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Sanjay Yadav
Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 06:49 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of Faridabad police. Tribune Photo
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Two days after the decomposing body of a 36-year-old painter was recovered from his lover's rented home in Faridabad's Anangpur village, police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old woman for allegedly killing her partner by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

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The accused, identified as Anita, and the victim, Sadaqat (36), were colleagues working at Omaxe Society in Faridabad. Sadaqat, of Rampur Shahpur in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, worked as a painter, while Anita, of Satna village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, worked as a cleaner.

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Both were already married. Anita had been abandoned by her husband and later became acquainted with Sadaqat.

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The police said Anita was produced before a city court on Saturday and remanded to police custody for two days.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that she had been pressuring Sadaqat to marry her, but he kept postponing the matter. On July 25, Anita invited Sadaqat to her room and offered him alcohol. Late that night, after Sadaqat fell asleep in an intoxicated state, she allegedly slit his throat with a knife, killing him. After committing the crime, she locked the room from the outside and fled the scene.

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Nazakat Ali, the deceased's brother, filed a complaint with the police, suspecting Anita of murdering his brother. He alleged that Anita, along with another person, had called Sadaqat to her rented room, murdered him four or five days earlier, and fled after locking the room from the outside.

Based on the complaint, an FIR for murder was registered at Surajkund police station.

"Our police team cracked the case within hours and arrested the accused woman. We are questioning her after taking her into police remand," said the Faridabad police spokesperson.

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