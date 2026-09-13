J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, is stepping into the emerging defence technology domain with the establishment of its Centre of Excellence for UAV and Anti-Drone Technology, which will be inaugurated by Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Governor of Haryana and Chancellor of the university, during the 6th convocation on September 14.

The initiative underscores Haryana’s commitment to developing specialised human resources and indigenous capabilities in strategically important emerging technologies.

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Besides, the Governor will also inaugurate other major projects, including a Centre of Excellence in Electric Vehicle Technology, a Visual Design and Animation Studio and the newly constructed multi-storeyed Deendayal Upadhyay Knowledge Resource Centre.

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The Centre has been developed by the Community College of Skill Development in collaboration with the Department of Electronics Engineering, with support from the Government of Haryana. It is the first dedicated academic centre of its kind in Haryana, integrating UAV, Counter-UAS and anti-drone technologies for education, training, research and innovation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajive Kumar said the Centre represents the university’s commitment to preparing students for emerging and strategically important technology domains. “Our objective is not merely to create a laboratory, but to build an integrated academic ecosystem where students and researchers can acquire knowledge, practical skills and research experience in UAV and anti-drone technologies. This initiative will contribute to developing specialised human resources and indigenous technological capabilities in Haryana,” he said.

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A key distinguishing feature of the university’s initiative is its standalone one-year PG Diploma in Anti-Drone & Autonomous Technology. While premier institutions such as the IITs generally incorporate drone technologies within broader multi-year programmes in Aerospace Engineering, Robotics and allied disciplines, J.C. Bose University has created a dedicated programme focused on anti-drone and autonomous technologies, with an emphasis on practical and operational competence in electronic threat detection and mitigation.

Prof Sanjeev Goyal, Principal, Community College of Skill Development, said the Centre and the specialised PG Diploma programme had been designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world operational requirements. “The focus is on hands-on learning and operational competence. Through structured training, simulation, assembly, flight testing and exposure to counter-drone systems, students will be equipped with skills relevant to the rapidly expanding UAV and anti-drone technology sector,” he said.

Prof Munish Vashishath, Chairperson, Electronics Engineering, said the Centre features advanced UAV systems, drone simulators, Radio Frequency detection and analysis facilities, Command-and-Control systems and an integrated “Detect–Track–Identify–Neutralize” Counter-UAS capability, along with facilities for UAV assembly, flight testing, mission planning and simulation.

The Centre will provide B.Tech students with structured 20-day certified training in UAV, Tethered Drone and Anti-Drone technologies, while research scholars will have opportunities to work on autonomous navigation, RF security and counter-UAV algorithms. Industry collaborations will further facilitate internships, AI/ML applications and exposure to defence-sector projects.