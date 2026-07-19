Congress leader and former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP government’s policies during a worker convention in Faridabad’s Sector 16 on Sunday.

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Accompanied by former Union Minister Birender Singh, the senior leader levelled heavy criticism against both the central and state administrations.

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His address focused on a range of contentious issues, including the ongoing Special Investment Region (SIR) policies, eviction drives in local slum areas, the current ethanol policy, and the recent detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi.

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Addressing the gathering, Brijendra Singh expressed deep concern over the handling of peaceful protests, specifically pointing out to how Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police.

He argued that such forceful measures clearly indicate that the administration remains entirely disconnected from raw emotions and genuine grievances of the common people.

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He further accused the government of intentionally misleading the public under the guise of its new ethanol policy, urging citizens that the time has come to unite and collectively raise their voices against these decisions.

The ongoing demolition drives in Faridabad’s slum settlements emerged as a core focus of his speech. Expressing deep empathy for the displaced residents, Brijendra Singh stated unequivocally that tearing down families’ homes without providing proper rehabilitation is a major injustice.

He reminded the administration that its primary responsibility must be to guarantee adequate housing and proper living arrangements for affected families, before initiating any form of eviction or demolition.

Turning his attention to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he urged Congress party workers and local leaders to remain highly vigilant, warning that the party would strongly resist any attempts by the government to exploit the SIR initiative to the detriment of public.

Looking ahead to the upcoming political landscape, the Congress leader shared updates on the organisational strength of the Congress party, noting that structure rebuilds are nearly complete and vacant positions will be filled very soon.

Dismissing concerns over internal shifts, he remarked that individual exits or entries do not alter their momentum, as elections are won on collective organisation rather than individual reliance. Following the conclusion of their Sadbhav Yatra, Singh announced a massive outreach strategy to hold worker conventions across all 23 districts of Haryana.

Having started in Panipat and moved to Faridabad, the campaign aims to reconnect with supporters, bring new members into the fold and intensify their ground presence in the coming days.