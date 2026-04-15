Haldiram Marketing ordered to pay compensation for selling expired sweets in Faridabad

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered Haldiram Marketing Private Limited to pay over Rs 15,000 in damages to a customer for selling expired sweets. The commission also directed the company to pay Rs 3,300 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 2,200 towards legal expenses.

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The incident occurred on December 21 last year, when Nimish Agarwal, a resident of Faridabad, visited a Haldiram’s outlet in Sector 16 to purchase sweets. The salesman allegedly sent him to the first floor under the pretext of billing and attempted to pack expired sweets from the back. When the customer asked for the original box, the salesperson refused and reportedly tore it to conceal the manufacturing and expiry dates. The staff also allegedly behaved rudely when confronted by the customer.

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It was later revealed that the sweets were manufactured on December 12, 2025, and had expired on December 19, 2025—two days before being sold.

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Following the incident, the customer filed a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Sector 12.

During the hearing, Haldiram’s argued that it follows strict quality control measures and complies with regulations. However, the commission rejected the claim based on photographs, videos, and evidence of tampered packaging presented by the complainant through his counsel, advocate Prithvi Raj Agarwal.

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“Consumer Commission Chairman Amit Arora and Member Indira Bhadana found the company guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices and ordered it to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 for knowingly selling expired sweets and tampering with the packaging. The commission also ordered to pay Rs 3,300 as compensation for mental torture and harassment, and Rs 2,200 for legal expenses. The Commission directed the company to pay these amounts within 30 days,” said advocate Agarwal.