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Home / Faridabad / IMD issues yellow alert for Gurugram, Faridabad; rain, thunderstorm likely from May 12

IMD issues yellow alert for Gurugram, Faridabad; rain, thunderstorm likely from May 12

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:32 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Residents of Gurugram and Faridabad are likely to get temporary relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert predicting thunderstorms, gusty winds and rain over the next two days.

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Twin cities witnessee a pleasant Monday morning .

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According to IMD, Chandigarh, a western disturbance is expected to impact weather conditions across Haryana and Delhi-NCR on May 12 and 13, bringing strong winds accompanied by rain and thunder activity. Officials said the change in weather is likely to bring down temperatures for a few days and offer respite from the ongoing heatwave conditions.

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The department stated that gusty winds are expected before rainfall activity begins. The weather system is likely to make conditions comparatively pleasant across the region, where temperatures have remained abnormally high over the past week.

On Sunday, Faridabad emerged as the hottest district in Haryana, with the maximum temperature crossing 45 degrees Celsius. Gurugram also continued to experience harsh weather conditions, with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius.

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Meteorological officials said the rainfall spell could temporarily cool the region, but warned that the relief may be short-lived. As per forecasts, heatwave conditions are likely to intensify again after May 15 once the impact of the western disturbance weakens.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and strong winds, especially during outdoor movement and traffic hours.

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