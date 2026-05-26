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Home / Faridabad / J.C. Bose University issues strict advisory against fake admission calls

J.C. Bose University issues strict advisory against fake admission calls

No management quota; admissions strictly merit-based

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 06:21 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA Faridabad, Haryana. Image credits/Instagram @jcboseustofficial
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J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA has issued a crucial public notice for students and parents seeking admission to the university. The university has observed that certain fraudulent individuals and groups are approaching students and parents through email, phone calls, Facebook, and WhatsApp, falsely promising admission in exchange for money.

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The university administration clarified that the entire admission process at J.C. Bose University (YMCA) is completely transparent, rigorous, and strictly merit-based. Admissions are granted on the basis of scores obtained in competitive examinations such as JEE/GATE, entrance examinations, or qualifying examination marks. The university further clarified that, unlike private institutions, it does not have any “Management Quota”.

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As per the release, the university has not authorised any individual or agency to offer admission in exchange for money. “Anyone demanding payment for securing a seat is engaging in fraudulent activities,” the release stated.

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The university also clarified that all admission-related information, including entrance and counselling dates, will be notified only on the official website.

Key Guidelines for Parents and Students

Payment demands are illegal: If anyone claims to be a university representative and asks for money to guarantee admission, they are committing fraud, the varsity stated.

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Rely only on the official website: All authentic lists, guidelines, and admission-related information should be verified only through  the official website. Students and parents have been advised not to rely on unofficial sources.

Stay Vigilant: The university has urged students and parents to avoid dealing with any unauthorised individuals or groups.

Contact for complaints and assistance

If any student or parent receives suspicious calls or messages, they should immediately report the matter to the university through the following channels:

Email: admissionhelp@jcboseust.ac.in

Helpline Number: 7428954273

Alternative Option: Departmental admission coordinators’ contact numbers available on the university website.

The university has urged everyone to remain alert and not fall prey to such fraudulent practices.

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