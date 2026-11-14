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Home / Faridabad / Major ghats in Faridabad get makeover for Chhath Puja

Major ghats in Faridabad get makeover for Chhath Puja

The sanitation and improvement work covers Barahi Talab in Old Faridabad, Khedi Pul, the new bridge in Sector 29, the Kalibari Mandir Chhath ghat on the Sector 8 bypass, Patel Nagar Jhuggi, Sector 4, Sant Nagar, Krishna Colony and Millard Colony

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:50 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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The work was undertaken on the initiative of Haryana Cabinet Minister Vipul Goel, according to a statement issued by his office. Tribune Photo
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Cleaning and renovation work has been carried out at more than half a dozen prominent Chhath ghats in the Faridabad Assembly constituency ahead of Chhath Puja. Purvanchali devotees now have cleaner and better-organised spaces to offer arghya to the Sun God.

The work was undertaken on the initiative of Haryana Cabinet Minister Vipul Goel, according to a statement issued by his office. The statement said the aim was to provide devotees with a clean and orderly setting in which to observe the festival with faith and enthusiasm.

The sanitation and improvement work covers Barahi Talab in Old Faridabad, Khedi Pul, the new bridge in Sector 29, the Kalibari Mandir Chhath ghat on the Sector 8 bypass, Patel Nagar Jhuggi, Sector 4, Sant Nagar, Krishna Colony and Millard Colony. A ghat near Shraddha Mandir on Kaccha Khedi Road (Dairy Yojana) has also been prepared.

Goel said Chhath is a symbol of the community's faith, tradition and cultural heritage. He noted that Purvanchal residents observe the festival with deep devotion and that it has become an integral part of Faridabad's social and cultural identity.

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"Chhath Puja is not merely a religious ritual but a festival that conveys the message of cleanliness, discipline, respect for nature and social unity," Goel said.

During Chhath, devotees follow strict rituals over several days and offer arghya to the Sun God. Goel said clean and well-maintained ghats are therefore important not only for devotees' convenience but also as a mark of respect for their faith.

He said his aim was to ensure that every community in Faridabad had access to better facilities to observe its religious and cultural traditions. Providing clean ghats for the Purvanchal community during Chhath is part of that commitment, he added.

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