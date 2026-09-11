Man fleeing to Dubai held at Amritsar airport for harassing Faridabad woman

The Faridabad police arrested a man accused of harassing a woman by making calls and sending messages from Amritsar airport on Wednesday. He was attempting to flee to Dubai.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Abhinandan, alias Kittu, a resident of Panihar in Gurdaspur district in Punjab. He was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody.

Advertisement

According to the police, a woman residing in Faridabad lodged a complaint stating that a man had been harassing her for about a year through WhatsApp messages and calls. He persistently sent inappropriate, obscene messages and pressured her to meet him. When she refused, he began sending abusive messages and threatening to blackmail her. Based on the complaint from the victim, a case was registered at the Surajkund police station. The police team arrested the accused from Amritsar airport on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had been living in Dubai since 2024 and works in the real estate sector there.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had obtained the woman’s number from an acquaintance and used it to send her inappropriate and obscene messages. He had visited his home in India for Raksha Bandhan in 2026 and was planning to go back to Dubai. The accused sent into judicial custody today,” said a spokesperson of the Faridabad police.