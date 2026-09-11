DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Faridabad / Man fleeing to Dubai held at Amritsar airport for harassing Faridabad woman

Man fleeing to Dubai held at Amritsar airport for harassing Faridabad woman

Accused was harrasing victim for about a year, had come to India for Raksha Bandhan

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:12 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police are now investigating the alleged foreign connection and the source of the weapons. File photo
Advertisement

The Faridabad police arrested a man accused of harassing a woman by making calls and sending messages from Amritsar airport on Wednesday. He was attempting to flee to Dubai.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Abhinandan, alias Kittu, a resident of Panihar in Gurdaspur district in Punjab. He was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody.

Advertisement

According to the police, a woman residing in Faridabad lodged a complaint stating that a man had been harassing her for about a year through WhatsApp messages and calls. He persistently sent inappropriate, obscene messages and pressured her to meet him. When she refused, he began sending abusive messages and threatening to blackmail her. Based on the complaint from the victim, a case was registered at the Surajkund police station. The police team arrested the accused from Amritsar airport on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had been living in Dubai since 2024 and works in the real estate sector there.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had obtained the woman’s number from an acquaintance and used it to send her inappropriate and obscene messages. He had visited his home in India for Raksha Bandhan in 2026 and was planning to go back to Dubai. The accused sent into judicial custody today,” said a spokesperson of the Faridabad police.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts