Faridabad: Man gets 6-month jail in cheque bounce case, asked to pay Rs 1.58L

A Faridabad court has sentenced a man to six months’ of simple imprisonment in a cheque bounce case.

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Presiding Judge Udita also ordered the payment of Rs 1.58 lakh in compensation. Failure to pay the amount within the court-mandated timeframe will result in an additional two months’ of imprisonment.

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According to the police, the accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, had issued a cheque to a man named Sonu on December 7, 2022. The cheque bounced upon presentation in the bank, leading to the matter reaching the court on January 9, 2023.

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During the sentencing hearing, the accused, Vijay Kumar, requested the court to show leniency towards him. On behalf of the complainant, Sonu, it was submitted in court that there were no grounds to show leniency toward the accused and the maximum punishment was demanded.

The court also ordered the accused to pay Rs 1.58 lakh as compensation to the complainant. This amount is intended to compensate the complainant for the inconvenience caused by the cheque bounce and the expenses incurred during the litigation. The compensation amount must be deposited within one month from the date of the order.

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The court has clarified that if the accused fails to pay the compensation amount within the stipulated time, he will have to undergo an additional two months’ of simple imprisonment.