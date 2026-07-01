Man shoots at ex-wife’s second husband in Faridabad

Angered by his ex-wife living with her second husband, the first husband allegedly shot the second husband in the head. The incident took place late Tuesday night while he was sleeping on the roof of the house in Rajiv colony in Ballabgarh area in Faridabad.

Advertisement

The injured man remains in critical condition and is being treated in hospital. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against her first husband and the second husband’s brother Sunny and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

According to the police, the injured man was identified as Vipin, a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. He had moved to Faridabad about a month ago to live with a woman named Suman and her five-year-old son. He had rented a house in Rajiv Colony approximately 16 days ago. Both of them work at a private utensil manufacturing company in Sector-58.

Advertisement

According to the police, Suman married Vijay, a resident of Mainpuri about six years ago. The couple has a son, who is approximately five years old. In her complaint, the woman alleged that after the marriage, Vijay would subject her to domestic violence and frequent physical abuse while under the influence of alcohol. Distressed by the constant harassment, she began living separately from Vijay with her son. During this time, she met Vipin. Vipin was also previously married and had obtained a divorce through the courts. Subsequently, the two lived together in a live-in relationship for about two years before getting married. Some time ago, they moved to Faridabad for employment and started living there together.

“Vijay consistently objected to me living with Vipin and had been stalking and harassing us for a long time. Two days prior to the incident, Vijay had called me and warned that I would have to face the consequences. On late Tuesday night, Vijay arrived at Rajiv Colony and shot Vipin in the head with a country-made pistol while he was sleeping on the roof. Vipin’s brother was also involved in the incident”, Suman said in her complaint.

Advertisement

After hearing the sound of gunfire, family members and neighbors rushed to the scene. Vipin was found lying on the roof soaked in blood. He was immediately taken to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition.

“Based on the woman’s statement an FIR was registered against Vijay and Vipin’s brother Sunny at Sector 58 police station. We are investigating the matter”, said a senior police officer.