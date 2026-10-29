​Man wanted for hand grenade attack in Punjab arrested from Faridabad

In a joint operation of Punjab Police and Faridabad Police, an accused wanted in a hand grenade attack in Punjab was arrested from Panchayati Jhuggi village in Faridabad.

Kulwant Singh allegedly has links to Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. After his arrest, Punjab Police took him to Punjab.

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According to the police, Kulwant was wanted in connection with a hand grenade attack in Jalalabad in Fazilka district of Punjab on September 13. The investigation agencies are examining his contacts and alleged network.

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According to the police, Kulwant is a resident of Ferozepur district in Punjab. Security agencies had been searching for him since the hand grenade attack in Jalalabad. Based on information gathered during the investigation, Punjab Police got an input that Kulwant is visiting his aunt's house in the village, following which he was arrested.

A police officer said Kulwant’s name had also surfaced in connection with the recovery of 8 kg of RDX in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and he was also wanted in that case.