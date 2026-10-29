DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Faridabad / ​Man wanted for hand grenade attack in Punjab arrested from Faridabad

​Man wanted for hand grenade attack in Punjab arrested from Faridabad

Kulwant Singh allegedly has links to Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist Shahzad Bhatti

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 10:26 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kulwant Singh. File photo
Advertisement

In a joint operation of Punjab Police and Faridabad Police, an accused wanted in a hand grenade attack in Punjab was arrested from Panchayati Jhuggi village in Faridabad.

Kulwant Singh allegedly has links to Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. After his arrest, Punjab Police took him to Punjab.

Advertisement

According to the police, Kulwant was wanted in connection with a hand grenade attack in Jalalabad in Fazilka district of Punjab on September 13. The investigation agencies are examining his contacts and alleged network.

Advertisement

According to the police, Kulwant is a resident of Ferozepur district in Punjab. Security agencies had been searching for him since the hand grenade attack in Jalalabad. Based on information gathered during the investigation, Punjab Police got an input that Kulwant is visiting his aunt's house in the village, following which he was arrested.

A police officer said Kulwant’s name had also surfaced in connection with the recovery of 8 kg of RDX in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and he was also wanted in that case.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts