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Home / Faridabad / Man wanted in 20 theft cases injured in police encounter in Faridabad

Man wanted in 20 theft cases injured in police encounter in Faridabad

The accused sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg during an exchange of fire with the police

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 11:17 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The injured accused being taken to hospital. Tribune photo
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Faridabad police arrested a criminal following a brief encounter in the Sector 58 area on Wednesday night.

The accused sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg during an exchange of fire with the police and was subsequently admitted to hospital.

According to the police, a team from the Uncha Gaon Crime Branch was patrolling the Sector 58 police station area on Wednesday night when it tried to stop a man identified as Vimal, who was riding a stolen motorcycle. The suspect allegedly opened fire, firing two rounds at the police personnel.

The police retaliated, hitting the accused in his right leg before arresting him on the spot. During a search, the police recovered a pistol, three live cartridges and two empty shell casings. The motorcycle was also found to be stolen.

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A senior police officer said Vimal had a criminal record, with around 20 theft cases registered against him. He was also wanted in connection with four to five theft incidents reported within the jurisdiction of the Sector 58 police station.

“The accused is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital and his condition is stable. We will interrogate him to gather information about other theft cases and his accomplices,” the officer added.

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