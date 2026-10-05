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Home / Faridabad / Minor boy stabs 12-year-old to death during scuffle in Faridabad

Minor boy stabs 12-year-old to death during scuffle in Faridabad

Kannu was playing with the accused when a scuffle broke out; police register FIR

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Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 11:05 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Victim Kannu was rushed to a hospital by his family, where doctors declared him dead.
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A 12-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a minor following a scuffle while the two were playing together in Faridabad, officials said on Monday.

The accused fled the scene with the knife after the incident on Sunday evening.

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The victim, identified as Kannu, a resident of Ashiana flat in Sector 56, was rushed to a hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him dead.

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According to the police, Kannu was playing with his one-year-old sister outside their home around 7 pm when a 15-year-old boy living nearby arrived. The two began playing together, following which a scuffle broke out between them.

During the scuffle, the accused stabbed Kannu in the chest and fled the spot with the knife, police said.

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Iqbal, Kannu’s uncle, said the accused used to frequently come there to play.

“After this, neighbours called to inform us about the incident. We then rushed home and took the injured Kannu to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said Iqbal.

“Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s father, an FIR has been registered. The probe is underway and further action will be taken after the post-mortem examination of the child,” said Inspector Kewal Singh, SHO of Sector 58 police station, Faridabad.

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