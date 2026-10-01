Minor ‘gang-raped’ in front of her friend in Greater Faridabad; 3 arrested

The Faridabad police have arrested three suspects for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in front of her friend. The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused in a dilapidated building in Greater Faridabad, where she had gone with her friend. An FIR was registered at the BPTP police station in Faridabad on September 29.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s parents, on August 24, after leaving her tuition class, their 13-year-old daughter went to meet her 16-year-old friend. Meanwhile, six youths followed them to a dilapidated building and sexually assaulted her after threatening them.

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A senior police officer said both children kept the incident hidden from their parents for a month. When they began to show signs of severe mental distress, the girl's mother spoke to her affectionately, after which the girl confided in her about the incident. The family then approached the police. It is also alleged that the girl’s friend was sodomised by the accused, but the police have denied this.

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“Based on the complaint, an FIR for rape was registered on September 29 at the BPTP police station, however, the allegation of gang rape has not been confirmed yet. We have arrested three suspects in connection with the case and are questioning them. A detailed probe is underway and the entire picture will be clear soon,” said the spokesperson for the Faridabad police.