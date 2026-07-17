Minor siblings booked for raping 9-year-old girl in Faridabad

Faridabad police booked two minor boys for penetrative sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl at their residence in Faridabad. It is alleged that the boys and their parents had expressed a desire to adopt victim, but she revealed that the parents had physically assaulted her and the boys had sexually assaulted her.

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There has been a new turn in the case on Friday as the medical examination conducted by a board of doctors at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital did not confirm rape. However, in the statement recorded before the magistrate in court, the girl stood firm on the allegations which she had leveled.

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A senior investigating officer said that a final conclusion in any sexual offense case cannot be drawn solely based on a medical report. In many instances, even in the absence of medical evidence, other circumstantial evidence, the victim's statement, and other proofs play a crucial role.

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“We are meticulously examining every aspect of the case. The two accused individuals are also minors, aged 12 and 13. We will now question both of them in the presence of the Child Welfare Committee. A further investigation is underway and it would be premature to draw any conclusions. Further legal action will be taken only after examining all scientific, medical, and circumstantial evidence. Meanwhile, the victim's statement has also been incorporated into the investigation as crucial evidence,” added the investigating officer.

An auto-rickshaw driver residing in the NIT area alleged that an Ola driver known to him, who already had two sons was wished to have a daughter and had adopted his daughter on July 1. His daughter stayed at the man's house for about nine days. After returning home, she told her parents that the man's two sons had gang-raped her during the night.

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“My daughter revealed that both sibling boys forced her to consume some medicine at night after which she fell asleep and she had severe abdominal pain when she woke up in the morning. After this he moved to police,” said the father of the victim.

“Following the complaint, a medical examination of the victim was conducted. After counselling of the victim, an FIR was registered against the two siblings under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO act on June 14 at NIT police station. A further probe is underway,” said inspector Mahabir Singh, SHO of NIT police station, Faridabad.