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Home / Faridabad / Neighbour jailed for kidnapping toddler to sell for Rs 20 lakh

Neighbour jailed for kidnapping toddler to sell for Rs 20 lakh

CCTV footage and police tracking led to the child's rescue and the accused's conviction

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Faridabad, Updated At : 05:44 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A Faridabad court has sentenced a man to five years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for kidnapping his neighbour's two-and-a-half-year-old son with the intention of selling him for Rs 20 lakh.

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Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav delivered the verdict on Thursday in a case registered at Sector-17 police station, Faridabad, on March 12, 2021, following a complaint by the child's father.

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According to police, two-and-a-half-year-old Ishan, son of Irfan, a resident of Santnagar, went missing on March 11, 2021, while playing outside his home. Acting swiftly, police arrested Irfan's neighbour, Ahmed, from his native village of Bichhiyan in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh and rescued the child safely.

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During interrogation, Ahmed told investigators that an associate from his village had informed him over the phone that a childless couple was looking to adopt a young child and was willing to pay Rs 20 lakh. Motivated by the prospect of making quick money, Ahmed kidnapped the boy. However, police apprehended him before he could hand the child over to his associate.

Police said Ahmed initially took the child on his motorcycle to the home of a woman he knew in Santnagar, telling her that the boy was his nephew and that he needed to take him to his village. After leaving the child with the woman, Ahmed returned in a hired taxi, took the child to Delhi and then travelled onwards to his village by bus.

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During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage, which showed Ahmed taking the child away on his motorcycle. Officers subsequently tracked his movements and arrested him. Police said the CCTV footage, the accused's location data and witness testimony from investigating officers proved crucial during the trial.

While delivering the judgment, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav sentenced Ahmed to five years' imprisonment and fined him Rs 10,000.

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