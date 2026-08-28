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Home / Faridabad / Nine arrested after armed group attacks Faridabad footwear shop

Nine arrested after armed group attacks Faridabad footwear shop

Police say accused barged into Market No. 1 shop, assaulted family, looted cash

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Faridabad, Updated At : 08:58 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Faridabad police.
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The police have arrested nine men in connection with an incident on the night of August 25, when a group barged into a footwear shop in Market Number-1, assaulted the shopkeeper and his family members with sticks, rods and bricks and stones, vandalised the shop and looted cash.

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The arrested accused were identified as Aman, Ritik, Himanshu, Lakshy alias Lakku, Nitikesh, Abhishek, Aniket, Samir and Prem, all residents of C Block, NIT, Faridabad, police said. All nine were sent into judicial custody after being produced before a city court on Thursday.

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A preliminary investigation found that Aman was present at Town Number 1 market on the night of Aug. 25 and was under the influence of alcohol. He allegedly flew into a rage after the shopkeeper honked his scooter’s horn and verbally abused him.

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Aman then called his associates to the scene and, together, they barged into the complainant’s shop, assaulted him with sticks and rods, vandalised the premises and committed robbery, police said.

On the complaint of shopkeeper Rajkumar, police registered an FIR at the Kotwali police station and arrested all nine accused involved in the crime.

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“All nine accused were sent into jail. Such hooliganism and rowdy behaviour will not be tolerated at all,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

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