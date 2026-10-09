Nuh bouncer beaten to death in Faridabad, 24 booked; CCTV footage goes viral

A 25-year-old bouncer from Bisru village in Nuh district was beaten to death in his maternal uncle’s Tilpat village in Faridabad on Thursday night. During the clash between groups, bricks were hurled from rooftops and an axe attack was launched, leading to the bouncer’s death.

The entire act was captured on CCTV footage and a video of the incident went viral on social media. Based on a complaint filed by his family, a case has been registered against 24 named individuals under various sections, including murder, at the Palla police station. Police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem examination and are investigating the matter.

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According to the police, a function was underway at Tahir’s new house in Tilpat village around 8 pm on Thursday. During the event, a young neighbour on a motorcycle hit Tahir’s nephew, sparking a dispute, and the altercation between the two parties escalated.

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Seeing the altercation escalate, Tahir’s nephew, bouncer Wali Mohammad, stepped in to intervene. It is alleged that the accused, Sahil, repeatedly struck him with an iron rod. He sustained severe injuries from multiple blows to the head and was declared dead by doctors after being taken to hospital. Wali’s brother Tayyab was also injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Sabir, cousin of the deceased, said Wali Mohammad ran a wrestling arena in the village. He has two children. Alongside running the arena, he also worked as a bouncer. He used to teach wrestling to children in the village and had also participated in numerous wrestling competitions.

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“CCTV footage shows a young man knocking Wali to the ground and attacking him. The accused struck him seven times with a rod in just six seconds. Throughout the assault, Wali tried to defend himself while lying on the road, as bystanders simply watched the attacker,” Sabir added.

“The police arrived at the scene immediately upon receiving information about the incident. A case has been registered against 24 individuals. We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said Palla SHO Satya Prakash.