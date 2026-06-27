DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Faridabad / Nuh police arrest proclaimed offender absconding for nearly 23 years in 2 theft cases

Nuh police arrest proclaimed offender absconding for nearly 23 years in 2 theft cases

The Judicial Magistrate, Faridabad, declared Amin a proclaimed offender through orders issued on August 1, 2011, and November 3, 2011

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 08:30 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The arrested accused was identified as Amin, a resident of Singalheri village in Nuh district.
Advertisement

Nuh police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had been absconding for nearly 23 years in connection with two theft cases registered in Faridabad district.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Amin, a resident of Singalheri village in Nuh district, was wanted in two separate theft cases. The first FIR was registered at Central Faridabad police station in 2003, while the second was lodged at City Ballabgarh police station in 2004. He had been evading arrest and court proceedings in both cases.

Advertisement

According to police, the Judicial Magistrate, Faridabad, declared Amin a proclaimed offender through orders issued on August 1, 2011, and November 3, 2011, due to his continuous absence from court proceedings.

Advertisement

"Police said the arrest was made by the Punhana Sadar police team during a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders in the district. The accused is currently being questioned," said a spokesperson of Nuh police.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts