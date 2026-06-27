Nuh police arrest proclaimed offender absconding for nearly 23 years in 2 theft cases

Nuh police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had been absconding for nearly 23 years in connection with two theft cases registered in Faridabad district.

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The accused, identified as Amin, a resident of Singalheri village in Nuh district, was wanted in two separate theft cases. The first FIR was registered at Central Faridabad police station in 2003, while the second was lodged at City Ballabgarh police station in 2004. He had been evading arrest and court proceedings in both cases.

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According to police, the Judicial Magistrate, Faridabad, declared Amin a proclaimed offender through orders issued on August 1, 2011, and November 3, 2011, due to his continuous absence from court proceedings.

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"Police said the arrest was made by the Punhana Sadar police team during a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders in the district. The accused is currently being questioned," said a spokesperson of Nuh police.