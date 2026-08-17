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Home / Faridabad / Operation Trackdown: Faridabad police arrest 597 criminals in 15 days

Operation Trackdown: Faridabad police arrest 597 criminals in 15 days

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:03 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta.
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In a major crackdown under Operation Trackdown, Faridabad police arrested 597 criminals in the last 15 days. Police recovered 60 country-made firearms, 11 country-made pistols, 40 cartridges, 4 magazines, 56 grams of smack, 13.969 kg of cannabis, 6,451 banned tablets, 382 capsules, 386 injections, and 14.719 grams of MDMA.

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The Faridabad police conducted a special drive named Operation Trackdown against criminals from August 1 to August 15. As part of the campaign, Faridabad police carried out extensive operations against crime and succeeded in arresting 597 accused persons.

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During the operation, teams from the Crime Branch, Special Unit, and local police stations took action against individuals involved in various criminal activities, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, robbery, dacoity, snatching, illegal possession of weapons, and drug trafficking. To strengthen surveillance on habitual offenders, history sheets of 16 criminals were also opened.

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According to the police spokesperson, Faridabad police took effective action in serious criminal cases between August 1 and August 15 and arrested 3 accused in murder cases, 10 in attempted murder cases, 8 in extortion cases, 4 in robbery cases, 1 in a dacoity case and 8 in snatching cases.

Under the Arms Act, 81 individuals were arrested, and police recovered 60 country-made firearms, 11 country-made pistols, 40 cartridges, and 4 magazines from their possession.

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Similarly, under the NDPS Act, 47 accused were arrested. Police recovered 56 grams of smack, 13.969 kilograms of cannabis, 6,451 prohibited tablets, 382 capsules, 386 injections, and 14.719 grams of MDMA from their possession. The Crime Branch, Sector-56, achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting Naeem, a resident of Nuh, who had been absconding for three years and carried a reward of Rs 5,000. Three criminal cases had already been registered against him.

The Crime Branch, Sector-16, arrested Vikas alias Vicky, a resident of Nacholi village, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000. Police recovered one country-made pistol and two live rounds from his possession. He has 10 previous criminal cases registered against him.

The Crime Branch, Sector-30, arrested Basant, Akash, and Yogesh for possessing illegal firearms. Police recovered two country-made pistols, one country-made firearm, four magazines, and 30 cartridges from them. The accused were allegedly planning a major crime, which was prevented due to the timely intervention of the police.

“Under Operation Trackdown, Faridabad Police identified wanted and active criminals involved in various illegal activities and took effective action to apprehend them. Along with the arrest of 597 criminals, a substantial quantity of illegal weapons and narcotics was also seized. The primary objective of the campaign is to maintain the rule of law, provide a safe environment for citizens, and effectively curb criminal activities,” said Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta.

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