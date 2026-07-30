The decomposed body of a 36-year-old painter was recovered from his lover’s room in Domka Mohalla of Anangpur village in Faridabad. A mark on the deceased’s neck indicated that he had sustained a cut from a sharp-edged weapon.

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Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, an FIR for murder was registered against the deceased’s lover at Surajkund police station.

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According to the police, the deceased painter was identified as Sadaqat Ali, a native of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. Sadaqat had been living in a rented room in Anangpur village for around four months and was working as a painter at Omaxe Society.

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According to the complaint filed by Nazakat Ali, the deceased’s brother, Anita, a native of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, was also living in the same accommodation as a tenant. She worked as a cleaner at Omaxe Society. The two became acquainted and their interaction grew over time. When the landlord came to know about their relationship, he asked Anita to vacate the room.

“About 15 days ago, Anita rented a new room in Domka Mohalla of Anangpur village, and my brother Sadaqat used to visit her there. On July 23, my brother Sadaqat left home saying that he was going to Aligarh but never returned. His mobile phone also became unreachable. When I called Anita and asked her about Sadaqat, she denied that he had visited her. Later, Sadaqat’s body was found in her room. Anita, along with another person, called Sadaqat to her rented room, murdered him about four or five days ago, and fled after locking the room from the outside,” Nazakat Ali stated in his complaint.

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“An FIR for murder has been registered against the suspect, Anita. We are investigating the matter, and the facts will become clear soon,” said Inspector Prahlad Singh, SHO of Surajkund police station.