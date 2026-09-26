RTI query that remained unanswered for 5 years: Faridabad MC pulled up, Haryana info panel orders probe

The Haryana State Information Commission has directed the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to an RTI applicant whose query on animal birth control compliance remained unanswered for more than five years and eight months. It has also ordered a departmental inquiry to determine the officials responsible for the delay.

State Information Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar Sura passed the order on September 11 while disposing of a second appeal filed by Gauri Maulekhi, who had sought information in December 2020 on the Municipal Corporation's compliance with Animal Birth Control Rules, 2001, including committee orders, a master plan for sterilisation, details of the empanelled agency, and steps taken to promote adoption of Indian dogs.

Advertisement

The Commission's order noted that the application was repeatedly shuttled between the Municipal Corporation and the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, with information supplied only in fragments — the last batch arriving in July 2025, nearly five years after the original request and well beyond the RTI Act's statutory timeline.

Advertisement

Despite six rounds of directions between 2021 and 2026, and a specific warning in June this year that non-compliance would invite penal action under Section 20 of the Act, only a junior official appeared at the final hearing seeking more time.

The Commission held that the First Appellate Authority had also failed to discharge its statutory duty, and that the explanation offered by the Nodal Officer was "wholly insufficient" to meet the burden required under the RTI Act's penalty provisions. Citing Supreme Court rulings on the quasi-judicial nature of Information Commission proceedings and the RTI Act's link to good governance, the order said timely disclosure "cannot be rendered illusory by administrative delay".

Advertisement

Beyond the compensation, the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, has been asked to complete a departmental inquiry into the responsible officials within two months and submit a compliance report. In a wider directive, the Commission also instructed the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Haryana, to overhaul RTI mechanisms across all municipal corporations, councils and committees in the state, and to ensure that only officials well-versed in the law are posted as SPIOs and appellate authorities.

The compensation amount is to be remitted to the appellant by demand draft within 30 days, with proof of payment furnished to the Commission.