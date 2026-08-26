Speeding truck runs over 2 traffic cops in Faridabad

A speeding 10-wheeler truck ran over two traffic police personnel who were patrolling on a motorcycle in Faridabad on Wednesday. Both policemen died on the spot in the incident, which occurred in the middle of a market.

Advertisement

The entire sequence of events was captured on CCTV cameras. After the accident, the accused driver fled the scene, leaving the truck behind. The police have impounded the truck and registered an FIR.

Advertisement

The truck driver did not stop after the accident and continued driving, running over both policemen. They became trapped under the truck along with their motorcycle and were dragged for more than 50 metres. Their helmets shattered and were flung away, after which the truck’s wheels ran over their heads.

Advertisement

Both police personnel were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. They were identified as Naveen (24), a resident of Bhiwani, and Abhishek (26), a resident of Tosham.

According to the police, Constables Naveen and Abhishek were posted with the traffic police. At the time, both were assigned to the Parvatiya Colony police chowki. On Wednesday afternoon, they were patrolling on a motorcycle via Sohna Road. Naveen was riding the motorcycle, while Abhishek was riding pillion.

Advertisement

CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced. It shows the truck colliding with the side of the motorcycle carrying the two policemen. As a result, Naveen loses control of the motorcycle and slides underneath the truck. Naveen and Abhishek fall onto the road, and the truck runs over them.

“An FIR has been registered against the truck driver at Saran police station. We informed the families of the deceased, and their bodies have been kept in the mortuary. A further probe is under way,” said a senior police officer.