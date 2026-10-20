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Home / Faridabad / Surajkund Diwali Mela 2026 returns on Oct 23: What to expect, dates, attractions and more

Surajkund Diwali Mela 2026 returns on Oct 23: What to expect, dates, attractions and more

Kanwar Grewal’s Sufi music performance to be a key attraction at 4-day mela; CM Nayab Singh Saini to inaugurate event

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:48 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Surajkund International Crafts Mela. Image credit/iStock
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The Surajkund Diwali Mela 2026 will bring four days of festive shopping, traditional handicrafts, folk music and regional cuisine to Faridabad from October 23 to 26, with around 300 stalls showcasing Indian art and craft traditions.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the third edition of the fair, while Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the closing ceremony on October 26.

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Organised by the Haryana Tourism Department, the fair will offer visitors a mix of Diwali shopping, cultural performances, traditional food and family entertainment. A performance by renowned Sufi and folk singer Kanwar Grewal is expected to be one of the main attractions.

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What to expect at the Surajkund Diwali Mela

Around 300 stalls will showcase handicrafts, handloom products, traditional artefacts, home décor items and festive products from different parts of the country. Visitors will be able to explore and purchase traditional crafts at a single venue.

The fair will also feature folk artists, traditional dance groups and musical performances celebrating India’s cultural diversity. A spacious food court will serve regional delicacies alongside popular dishes from well-known food brands.

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Kanwar Grewal among key attractions

Sufi and folk singer Kanwar Grewal will perform during the cultural evening. Folk music and traditional dance performances will offer visitors a glimpse of India’s diverse cultural traditions.

Haryana Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma said folk songs, dances and traditional music were an integral part of India’s cultural heritage and helped pass traditions from one generation to the next.

How the fair will benefit artisans?

Sharma said the Surajkund Diwali Mela was more than a shopping and entertainment event, as it provided artisans and craftsmen with a platform to display their skills, sell products directly to customers and connect with new markets.

He said handicrafts were an important part of India’s cultural identity and a source of livelihood for millions. Such events helped preserve traditional skills, encourage younger generations to carry them forward and support local economic activity.

The state government is also seeking to expand tourism by linking it with cultural heritage, handicrafts and employment opportunities. The fair is expected to provide a platform for artisans, performers, small business owners and others associated with tourism.

Khattar to attend closing ceremony

The four-day event will conclude on October 26, with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attending the closing ceremony.

The Haryana Government and the Tourism Department have invited people from Delhi-NCR, Haryana and neighbouring states to visit the fair with their families and experience the festive atmosphere ahead of Diwali.

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